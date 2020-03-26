Salvation Army offers free drive-thru meal to seniors; Donations still desperately needed

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With so many people unemployed right now, the Salvation Army knows there is a huge need for food on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Friday, March 27, from noon to 2pm, the organization will be serving a free lunch to seniors. Anyone who wants a plate can drive through the to-go line set up outside the Kroc Center at 575 Division St. in Biloxi.
“We hear and see the need for food in our community,” says Major Bradley Caldwell. “Our soldiers and staff are bravely serving on the frontlines and will be here to combat addressable issues as they arise with COVID-19.”
If you are in need, you’re asked to call your local Salvation Army Social Services office listed below.
If you can help, donations of nonperishable foods and cleaning supplies will be accepted outside of these locations.
- 2019 22nd Street, Gulfport, MS 39501 Phone: 228-374-8301
- 575 Division Street, Biloxi, MS 39530 (Donation drop off ONLY) Phone: 228-207-1218
- 3217 Nathan Hale Ave, Pascagoula, MS 39581 Phone: 228-762-7222
- 52 Virginia Street, Suite A, Lucedale, MS 39452 Phone: 601-766-3577
In the months ahead, The Salvation Army will continue providing basic needs to the community it already serves, and anticipates increased needs born out of the virus. Predicted impacts on the economy and workforce will likely force more Americans to seek rental, utility, and other forms of assistance.
While the full scope of the pandemic’s economic impact is still unknown, cancelled fundraising events and market volatility elevate the need for public support in order to maintain and grow these efforts.
To contribute to The Salvation Army’s efforts in your community, visit salarmy.us/covid.
