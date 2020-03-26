Mental health professionals share tips on avoiding stress during COVID-19 pandemic

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - COVID-19 is creating a lot of mental health stress. For those who are feeling closed-in, anxious or stressed, mental health professionals are sharing advice for you.
“Try to help people to remember that no matter what the situation, we have strengths to pull from and if you can focus more on those strengths instead of the deficits and the negatives, then a lot of times things just start to turn around,” said Kay Daneault with the Mental Health Association of South Mississippi.
Keeping up with your physical health can have a great impact on your mental health as well.
“Maintain proper diet. Usually, when we are under a significant amount of stress, we don’t take care of ourselves, we don’t eat properly, so being able to eat like we should, eat a balanced meal, at least three balanced meals a day would be excellent,” said Dr. Michael Hall from Gulfport Behavioral Health. “The other thing we can do is make sure we get plenty of exercise. Exercise has been proven to be a great stress reducer.”
Ultimately, it’s important to remember this is a temporary situation.
“I think just trying to remember that we’re going to come through this,” Daneault said. “Things will be a little different, but the core of our existence is still the same, so try not to panic and try to keep those positive thoughts and keeping yourself busy is good.”
Speaking of keeping yourself busy, getting your mind off of yourself during these trying times could help more than just you.
“If you can think of a way to help someone else and brighten their day, not only does it help them, but it makes us feel good,” Daneault said
Another piece of advice is to not get overwhelmed with the news. Find a good balance of keeping yourself informed without becoming saturated with negativity, either on TV or in social media.
