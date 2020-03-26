Experts explain how to protect your child’s mental health while social distancing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dr. John Damon of Canopy Children’s Solutions said this can be a hard time for kids staying home to avoid the coronavirus.
“...While experiencing this together, their experience is very different and unique based on how they’re wired, how they get their life energy from the world, friends and others,” he said.
Though teens may be sleeping more than usual, Damon said it is still important for them and other children to stick to a schedule.
“...But having a routine in the morning, getting a little exercise, having times -- we’re going to have a lunch, we’re also going to have a dinner, and mix up the evenings a little bit,” he said.
Giving reassurance and explaining why staying home is the new normal can also keep kid’s mental health afloat.
“Parents have to be the CEO of their brains right now and help them make wise decisions. So definitely in the age and developmental level, of our kids and how we target the information and communication, we need to be age appropriate when we do that," said Damon.
Despite keeping a distance from others, Damon said it’s more important than ever to be social -- even if it’s a virtual conversation.
