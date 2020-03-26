Coronavirus leads to drop in travelers using Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - While flights are still coming in and out of Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport daily, the number of travelers has decreased drastically.
According to airport Executive Director Clay Williams, normally an estimated 1,200 passengers a day would pass through the terminal, but on Wednesday, the airport only saw about 250 travelers.
American, Delta, and United are still offering service but have cut back their flights. Allegiant Air has temporarily suspended its flights in and out of Gulfport.
Williams said restricted military travel and casinos putting a halt to charter flights while they're closed has cut into the daily travel numbers.
“With the reduction in leisure-based travel across the United States and across the world, as well as a reduction in business travel, you’ve seen frequency in air service diminishing at airports, and that’s also been the case at Gulfport-Biloxi,” Williams said.
Financial relief for hard-hit airports could be on the way from the federal $2 trillion stimulus bill.
“The details are yet to be ironed out, the FAA will administer the process for which airports can apply,” Williams said. “Some of the funds already have been noted that you can utilize funds for debt service and for operations. Actually, what it does is it gives some of our airport improvement program dollars that we receive some greater flexibility in how we use those.”
$10 billion is included in the bill for airports with another approximately $58 billion allocated to help the airlines.
