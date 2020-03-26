Coast school district offering social workers to help with stress, anxiety

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Coast school district is offering support for students and parents who want to talk to someone about any stress or anxiety they are dealing with due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Harrison County School District will provide certified social workers to help people of all ages. The private conversations will focus on the fear and anxiety being felt by many as schools remain closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The phones are open to anyone who needs them, not just Harrison County School District students.
Calls to the social workers can be made Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m at the following numbers:
- Monday: 228-236-4417 or 228-236-6475
- Tuesday: 228-236-4049 or 228-990-5408
- Wednesday: 228-990-5287 or 228-990-5576
- Thursday: 228-990-5019 or 228-990-5608
- Friday: 228-990-5362 or 228-990-5772
To hear more tips on how Harrison County School District is trying to help parents and students, watch the interview below with Superintendent Roy Gill.
