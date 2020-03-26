485 cases of coronavirus now reported in the state. 70 of them are on the Coast.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Health is reporting 108 new cases of coronavirus in the state, which brings the total number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 to 485.
That includes 70 South Mississippi residents, which saw 14 new cases reported by state health officials since Wednesday.
Those numbers break down for each county as follows:
- George County - 1
- Hancock County - 6
- Harrison County - 31
- Jackson County - 16
- Pearl River County - 16
Click HERE to see a list of other counties reporting cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi.
On Wednesday, MSDH announced that five Mississippi residents have died from COVID-19 so far. Those five residents include:
- A Wilkinson County man, age 85-90 years old, with underlying conditions who died while hospitalized;
- A Tunica County woman, age 75-80 years old, who died in a long-term care facility;
- A Webster County man, age 65-70 years old, with underlying health conditions who died while hospitalized;
- A Hancock County man, age 63, with underlying health conditions who died while hospitalized.
Please keep in mind that these numbers are based off where the patient resides, not where the person was infected with the virus or where they were treated for it.
As of March 24, the state reports that 31% of the reported cases have required hospitalization.
Drive-through clinics for testing are popping up across the state. However, health officials are asking that you call ahead to make sure you meet the qualifications for testing.
To complete a pre-screening, please call one of the below hotlines:
- Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
- Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
- MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.
