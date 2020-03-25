Warm into the weekend. Slightly cooler next week.

It was another warm day with highs well into the 80s. If a weak front moves close enough to us, we might have a small dip in the humidity. Some clouds will linger tonight, and we’ll be cooling back down into the mid to upper 60s.
Thursday will be very warm and sunny with highs in the 80s. Inland areas may get close to 90 by the afternoon. We’ll do this all over again on Friday and Saturday with highs in the 80s. A cold front is expected to move in by Sunday, bringing a few showers.
We’ll stay in the 80s ahead of the front. Behind the front, we can expect slightly cooler air. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s by Monday and Tuesday.
