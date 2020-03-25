Biloxi man arrested after being armed with box cutter during alleged robbery

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A man and woman reported larceny on Monday, prompting an investigation by the Biloxi Police Department. Now, 30-year-old Kalvin Jaquail Boggan is behind bars in the Harrison County Adult Detention Center for allegedly committing the crimes of armed robbery and grand larceny.
According to Major Chris DeBack, Boggan of Biloxi demanded money after pulling out a box cutter. He was able to steal property from the male victim and later drove off the scene in the female victim’s car. This came after an altercation between the suspect and the male victim, which the suspect allegedly started.
DeBack said this incident occurred on the 1800 block of Beach Blvd. He also noted that the two victims reported that they did not know the suspect.
Boggan was taken into custody on March 24th and was located at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center. On Wednesday, he was picked up and taken to the Biloxi Police Department, where he was charged and booked. From there, he was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.
His bond has been set at $100,000.
The Biloxi Police Department asks that if you have any information regarding this incident to please contact the Biloxi Police Departments Criminal Investigation Division at (228) 435-6112.
