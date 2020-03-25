Singing River Health System reports 4 additional cases of coronavirus, totaling 17

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - On Tuesday, Singing River Health System (SRHS) received COVID-19 test results back that confirmed four additional coronavirus cases, reaching a total of 17.
According to SRHS, those most recently confirmed were “two inpatients that were expected and two outpatients who remain self-isolated at home." They also said that "of the seven that have been hospitalized, five remain under isolated inpatient care, and two have been discharged recovering well and isolated at home.”
SHRS says they have performed 270 COVID-19 tests since the outbreak.
One piece of information SRHS noted was that they received questions about the difference in their reports versus the numbers given by the Mississippi State Department of Health’s (MSDH)— more specifically the 17 cases they said they have confirmed, contrasting with MSDH’s report that there are only 10 cases in Jackson County.
“We believe there are two reasons they differ: MSDH may not be always up-to-date on what it reports and also reports based on the positive person‘s place of residence. Several of our positives were people who live in areas outside the county lines,” SRHS said.
The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 71 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as well, boosting up the state total to 320.
53 of those cases can be identified in South Mississippi, and 27% of Mississippians with coronavirus are hospitalized at this time.
Health officials are asking, those wanting to be tested for coronavirus, call ahead to make sure qualifications are met for testing. To complete a pre-screening, please call one of the below hotlines:
- Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
- Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
- MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453
