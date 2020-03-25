Prescribed burn set for Wednesday in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - If you see smoke north of Interstate 10 near Gautier Wednesday, don't worry. It's a planned burn at the Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge.
The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service is planning to burn a total of 361 acres located a mile north of I-10 near mile markers 51-52. It’s just east of Arguelles Road off of Seamen Road in Jackson County.
Prescribed fires are used to remove hazardous fuels and restore the native wet pine savannah. Recent rains mean Wednesday’s conditions are safe for burning, and are also favorable for smoke dispersal.
