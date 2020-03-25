More record-warmth on the way

A warm Wednesday is ahead with another round of record-setting temperatures possible this afternoon: in the low to mid 80s on the coast with a few upper 80s possible inland. While most of us will make it out of Wednesday rain-free, a few spotty showers can’t be ruled out for isolated parts of the WLOX area. Our weather pattern won’t change much each day this week. However, our next weather maker will be a cool front arriving this weekend. We can expect a few showers mainly around Saturday night and Sunday morning along that front as it arrives. And we should see a slight drop in temperatures behind that front by Sunday: mornings in the 50s and 60s, afternoons in the 70s by early next week.