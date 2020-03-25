La. woman lies about COVID-19 exposure; faces criminal charge

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A Natchez woman tried her best to get some time off of work — now instead faces a charge of criminal mischief.
According to the Natchitoches Police Department, Elisha Johnson, 24, told investigators she was notified by her employer on March 20 that two of her coworkers tested positive for the coronavirus and that she needed to notify Natchitoches Regional Medical Center.
While at the hospital, Johnson told medical staff about her exposure — then she asked if she could get a 30-day excuse note that would allow her to stay home from work.
Medical staff told her of the CDC’s self-quarantine guidelines, but Johnson said she was expected at work on Monday.
On March 21, Johnson returned to the hospital to be tested for COVID-19. However, she revealed to staff she was not exposed to the virus.
Because of the false claim, her doctor and several medical staff were placed under quarantine and unable to help any other patients.
Johnson was placed under arrest and was given a court date in June.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.