Keeping students fed remains prime concern for Pascagoula-Gautier School District

PASCAGOULA-GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Beyond academics, Pascagoula-Gautier School District says making sure their children receive proper nutrition while schools remain closed is another important priority.
Children, who are 18 years old or younger, can receive a bagged breakfast and lunch from various locations.
Checking social media for the latest updates is the best way to find where these sites are located, according to Jack Culpepper, the assistant of transportation for the Pascagoula-Gautier School District.
“We’ve added Martin Bluff Elementary, also Gautier Elementary and some other areas in Pascagoula. Plus, we’re doing bus stop locations like where we’re at now at Ocean Estates in Gautier,” said Culpepper.
Culpepper also noted that buses are numbered and sent to highly populated neighborhoods to distribute the meals.
During this time the teachers and staff continue to show dedication as they volunteer to prepare and get the meals out to the families.
“It’s really nice to see the kids and see their parents and have some interaction because this is the only interaction we’ve had, so it felt really good,” said Pascagoula High School assistant principal, Elizabeth Butler.
She also explained how students were starting to express how much they miss attending school, especially the seniors not being able to enjoy their last semester of high school.
"They’re really missing their routine. Every kid we see, even kids who before would complain about school, now are saying, ‘We miss it so much!’”Butler said.
On Monday, Butler said, the overall distribution for the school district was almost 7,500.
