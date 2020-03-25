Fresh baked bread the clear breadwinner right now at local bakeries

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’ve been venturing out to local grocery stores, you know some of the items flying off the shelves are toilet paper, meat, and poultry. Bread is also a hot commodity as people stock up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
With store shelves bare, more people are turning to local bakeries. Orders for sliced bread are keeping the staff at Electrick Maid Bake Shop in Biloxi busy.
“This is a lot of bread,” said Electrick Maid owner Harrel Bailus. “During the holidays, Christmas and Thanksgiving, the orders are for bread and rolls, but now it’s loaves of bread. At this time of year, we usually don’t sell this much bread. You just kind of have to take it day by day and see how things are going, and what supplies you can get and what you can put out.”
With bread being the breadwinner right now at Electrick Maid, how much do they go through? Bailus says about 50 or 60 loaves a day, and that’s on the low end.
“Everybody’s needing bread so our business has picked up because of that shortage everywhere else,” said Balius. “Since so many businesses have closed because of this, what we’re doing now is just regular customers.”
And much like other businesses, he says his baking business has become more creative so he can stay afloat and keep up with the COVID-19 version of supply and demand.
"At first, I was wondering why that was picking up, and then I went to the grocery store and I saw all the empty aisles, I said, ‘Now I get it, now I know why they’re coming to me now,’” Bailus said.
To place an order for a loaf of fresh bread, you can reach Electrick Maid Bake Shop by phone at 228-388-1014.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.