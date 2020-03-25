Exclusive Dining & Catering Co. Host Community Giveaway

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As far as you can see down Main street, cars wrapped around Exclusive Dining & Catering Company Tuesday afternoon where they held a community giveaway.
With a scarce supply of everyday items in grocery stores due to COVID-19, Owner and Chef Sherman Kyse and his staff are doing what they can to fill the void.
“I just came up with the idea. We’ve received so much support from this community since we started here," Kyse told WLOX. "Why not give back in such a time of need. Any community needs help, I’m just sharing everything I got.”
Pastas, wings, and burgers are just a few of what the restaurant normally serves, but during the give away, they switched up the menu.
“Tonight, most received two rolls of Angel Soft toilet tissue, a loaf of bread, and a dozen of eggs," Kyse said.
His wife, Brandy, understands firsthand what everyone is going through and wanted to make sure the items given away could help low income residents in the short term.
“I’ve gone to the store just like everybody else. Those are the top, hot ticket items that we didn’t have in the store," Kyse, who is also a co-owner of the restaurant, told WLOX.
"With our distributors, since we had access to the resources to do it, we felt like we needed to help our community out. To whom much is given, much is required and we take that very seriously.”
Fifty tickets distributed resulted in fifty care packages handed out as customers pulled up in droves *nat* ...as the kind gesture couldn’t have come at a better time for local residents.
“Well I live around the corner down the street and some one called me and told me that this was going on," customer Bertrand Antoine said. "Everyone needs it right now.”
For however long the virus is around, Chef Kyse encourages South Mississippians to keep their head up.
“Trouble don’t last always. We’re going to come out of this hopefully in a couple of weeks. I just want everybody to keep their head up and stay positive and sanitize.”
If you want a chance at getting a ticket for the next giveaway, Exclusive Dining & Catering are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the weekdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.
