Cycology Fitness and Nutrition adds fun twist for runners on Biloxi Bay Bridge

“It’s really popular, especially in this time, to get out and get some fresh air, walk the bridge or jog the bridge," owner of Cycology Linda Buford said. "I just wanted to put some exercises out just to keep people from being bored. Most of the exercises we have are pretty simple, like jumping jacks, lunges, nothing too hard. Just something to break up the monotony of running the bridge. And it gives them a little bit of a challenge without being too hard on them.”