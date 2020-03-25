Coast residents make plans for funds from possible stimulus package

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Sevan Pulliam has her hands full watching her two children during this coronavirus pandemic, but her eyes have also been on this economic package in the Senate.
“Finally that they’re actually working together to actually help the American people is great,” she said. “That they’re not bickering over things that don’t really matter to us is wonderful.”
The largest economic rescue bill would give one-time direct payments to Americans: $1,200 per adult making up to $75,000 a year, and $2,400 to a married couple making up to $150,000, with $500 payments per child.
Pulliam already has plans for the money.
“My husband and I have discussed it, and we’re actually going to pay up our rent for a few months and super pay the electricity bill and the water bill and the internet bill,” she said. “So, that way, if one us becomes a non-essential employee, then we will have everything covered.”
Likewise, Missouri resident Anastasia Haslag, who is spending time on the Coast, has plans as well.
“I was going to pay off some expenses that we have incurred buying food and supplies to combat any infections, any spread of disease,” she said. “So, that’s nice. That’ll take off some of the grocery bill and some of the lifestyle purchases. Actually, I didn’t expect anything. So, I’m grateful.”
Biloxi resident Bill Neely is grateful as well, not just for him, but for everyone else.
“People need it. There are some people out of work,” he said. "Some people are working at home. Some still have their jobs, but there are a lot of people out of work that don’t have any money coming in.”
Susan Dempsey of Gulfport said she’s in good financial shape, but the country needs this help.
“The economy is going to need stimulating,” she said. “And we need to have people out there using their money to stimulate the economy. So, yeah, I am happy that it happened.”
