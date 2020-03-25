Additional Ingalls employee tests positive for COVID-19

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The second confirmed case at Ingalls Shipbuilding was released on Wednesday, stating that an additional employee tested positive for COVID-19.
In their release, the Company emphasized how they were playing close attention to CDC recommendations for those with coronavirus, and they wish to carry out their advice.
In regard to the growing number of cases that continue across the nation, Ingalls says that it is inevitable, much like the number of their cases that they will see.
“As numbers across our region continue to rise, we do expect Ingalls’ numbers to increase as well. Clearly, we know that more employees, customers or contractors will contract the virus. We are evaluating how best to provide information going forward,” said Brian Cuccias, president of Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula.
To further prevent the spread of the disease, Cuccias said that a deep sanitation of workspaces will occur. In addition, they will continue cleaning and inspecting contact points such as restrooms every day.
Those that experience symptoms of fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, or sore throat, it is imperative that those workers do not go to work, Cuccias stressed. Rather, he said, those employees should call their healthcare provider for appropriate consultation and treatment, and they should not return to work until they have been cleared by the Ingalls Medical Department.
He also noted that those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should call the Medical Department with health updates, so if needed, they can take the next steps to cease the dissemination of the disease.
- Teladoc: (800) 835-2362
- QuadMed: (228) 205-7700
- Ingalls Medical Department: (228) 935-3841
The first case was of an Ingalls worker confirmed with the virus was reported on Sunday.
