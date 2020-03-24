Unseasonably warm, but nice-looking weather

After record-setting heat yesterday, today will bring another round of unseasonably warm temperatures. The morning begins in the 70s, and the afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 80s. Overall, it will be a nice-looking day with a mix of sun and clouds with hardly any rain. Don’t expect much change to this pattern for much of this week. However, our next weather maker will be a cool front arriving this weekend. We can expect a few showers mainly around Saturday night and Sunday morning along that front as it arrives. And we should see a slight drop in temperatures behind that front by Sunday: mornings in the 50s and 60s, afternoons in the 70s by early next week.