Teachers parade at a safe distance just to wave at students

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A parade might be the last thing you’d expect to see as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread. But that’s exactly what a Biloxi neighborhood got to see Tuesday morning.
Only, this parade was quite different than the parades we know and love. Instead of floats, there were just cars. And instead of catching beads and other trinkets, the people caught smiles and waves— from an acceptable social distance, of course.
With schools closed due to the pandemic, teachers are missing their students’ faces. So a group of teachers and staff at Jeff Davis Elementary School decided to roll through their students’ neighborhoods to wave to them, albeit from at least six feet away.
“Since all the virus stuff happened, we’ve been missing our babies so when the email was sent out, I said, 'Of course, I’ll come and do the parade and wave and see my babies that I’ve been missing for two weeks,” said first-grade assistant teacher Jerrilyn Lanier.
From kindergartners on up, the students were excited to see their teachers and vice versa.
“That was awesome,” said Sawyer Norman, a Jeff Davis student.
The Jeff Davis family enjoyed the break from reality and the chance to tell their young students how much they were missed.
“We just heard that the teachers were doing a parade to lift spirits, so we wanted to be a part of it,” said Cristy Smith, who came out to watch the parade with her son Cam.
The parade lasted about two-and-half hours and included more than 40 neighborhood streets surrounding Jeff Davis Elementary.
