Students were provided lunches in Pascagoula-Gautier School District despite school closures

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Teachers and staff from across the Pascagoula-Gautier School District were providing lunches to students while schools are closed.
From 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, Colmer Middle School Principal Dr. Myrick Nicks and his fellow staff were operating as a drive-through. Although this only lasted for two hours, Colmer Middle handed out 1,174 lunches to students.
“We started last Thursday, and we did over one thousand meals last Thursday, close to a thousand on Friday and at last call, we’re a little shy of twelve hundred today," said Nicks. "So, just in a matter of three days of doing this, we’ve given about three thousand lunches away.”
On top of grab-and-go lunches, students are receiving educational packets. Principal Nicks feels it is important to keep students engaged even when they can not be in the classroom.
“They’re communicating with our teachers via our school status program,” said Nicks. "That way they can stay in touch with the school, while we’re in the middle of this crisis.”
For teachers like Robert Moore, being able to check in with the students he misses so much is worth spending a couple of hours in the sun.
“People are smiling. You get to see your kids you haven’t seen, you know. We actually really do miss our kids that we teach," said Moore. "We get to see the parents and give them the food, but you also get to see them and ask how are you doing? Are you staying safe?”
Colmer Middle School staff will be handing out educational packets and meals every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The following schools in the Pascagoula - Gautier School District are handing out lunches to students:
- Arlington Elementary
- College Park Elementary
- Gautier Elementary
- Martin Bluff Elementary
- Colmer Middle
- Pascagoula High
