Student at NCBC tests positive for COVID-19

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A trainee Sailor with the Naval Construction Training Center (NCTC) at Naval Construction Battalion Center (NCBC) in Gulfport received news from the Keesler Medical Center on Monday, informing the student that they have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to NCBC Gulfport, the student tested for coronavirus on March 18th. The service member is undergoing treatment and will be quarantined for 14 days.
Those who came in prolonged close contact with the service member were given instruction to also quarantine for 14 days and self-monitor for coronavirus symptoms. In addition, they said they will make sure the room where the service member was taking his Construction Inspector Course will be sanitized.
“We will coordinate a deep cleaning of the classroom where the course was being conducted with the installation prior to reconvening any course of instruction in that space. The Construction Inspector Course will be put on hold while the staff and students are quarantined and the training staff will look to see if it is feasible to extend the class so that it can be completed with the students enrolled,” a release from NCBC said.
On Sunday, Capt. Bill Whitmire at the Naval Construction Battalion Center made a statement about an employee who was tested at the Keesler Medical Center after they developed a cough and noticed their symptoms worsening.
