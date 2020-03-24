Staying very warm this week

It’s another warm and humid day! Highs will easily reach the low to mid 80s. It will be breezy with southerly winds at 15-25 MPH.
The wind will relax a bit tonight, and lows will only drop into the low 70s. We can’t rule out an isolated shower or two on Wednesday, but most of us will stay dry. Thanks to a weak front, it may be slightly less humid. Highs will reach the mid 80s. Inland areas may reach the upper 80s.
We’ll stay very warm on Thursday through Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. A cold front may bring a few showers Saturday night. By Sunday, we may cool down into the upper 70s.
