Southern Miss closing campus housing due to COVID-19 outbreak

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Southern Mississippi is closing all campus housing and limiting other services.
All classes for USM were already moved online and May commencement ceremonies canceled.
Now, students have until 9 a.m. Friday to get their essential belongings out of their dorms. After that, students will have to make an appointment to get back into the dorms to pick up any items left behind.
Students were not expecting their semester to end this way.
“It just feels like a waste of time and a waste of money," said USM student Mylz Love. “I hope the school refunds my money, but you never know with what’s happening."
For now, students are trying to get what they can out while they still have access.
“Basically, just making sure we have what we need at home, said Jacob Gautier, a freshman at Southern Miss. “Moving all the essential equipment. Stuff that we need for the rest of the year."
Campus dining and other services will be available on a limited basis going forward.
Students with extraordinary housing circumstances can file an exception to remain on campus by noon March 26. You must also provide supporting documentation. You can fill that form out here.
You can read the full message from Southern Miss below:
"Regular access to all campus housing (residence halls, sorority houses, fraternity houses, or campus apartments) will be unavailable beginning at 9:00 a.m. Friday, March 27, 2020.
- Given the importance of social distancing, there is no rush for personal belongings to be completely removed from rooms at this time. For students not needing immediate access to their belongings, future pick-up options will be made available at a later date.
- If students need to pick up essential belongings, the student’s ID card will unlock the front entrance until March 27 at 8:59 a.m. If students and parents can only pick up personal items after 5:00 p.m., they should follow the call-out directions posted at the entrance of the campus housing living unit.
- After 8:59 a.m. on March 27, students and parents may not pick up students’ personal belongings without first receiving confirmation of an appointment. To request an appointment, please complete the Appointment Express Form - https://rmsweb.usm.edu/Page/AppointmentExpressForm.
- Campus dining and other services will only be available on a very limited basis until further notice.
Students who have extraordinary housing circumstances and need to request an exception to remain on campus must complete a COVID-19 Access Form - https://rmsweb.usm.edu/Page/Covid19AccessForm - by noon on March 26 and provide supporting documentation. Students must receive an official approval email from Housing and Residence Life in order to maintain access after this time.
Please continue to follow USM’s official COVID-19 updates at https://www.usm.edu/covid-19/index.php and Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html updates.
If you have additional questions, please contact Housing and Residence Life at (601) 266-4783 or reslife@usm.edu.
Stay Safe and Southern Miss to The Top!"
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.