71 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide on Tuesday; 53 cases total in South Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Health officials in Mississippi reported Tuesday that there are now 320 total cases of COVID-19 in the state. Seventy-one new cases were reported Tuesday, up from 45 cases that were reported Monday. Currently, 27% of Mississippians with COVID-19 are hospitalized. The others are able to self-quarantine at home.
South Mississippi now has a total of 53 total cases. Those numbers break down as follows:
- George County - 1
- Hancock County - 5
- Harrison County - 24
- Jackson County - 10
- Pearl River County - 13
Click HERE to see a list of other counties reporting cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi.
Drive-through clinics for testing are popping up across the state. However, health officials are asking that you call ahead to make sure you meet the qualifications for testing. To complete a pre-screening, please call one of the below hotlines:
- Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
- Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
- MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.