Local health systems open drive-thru clinics for COVID-19 testing

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A cough and/or shortness of breath will earn you one swab in each nostril at any of Memorial Hospital’s new drive-up clinics.
This new testing option is to not only provide more testing opportunities for the coronavirus but to also keep safe the medical staff and the community.
“We can do the flu swab or the strep swab, but if they come back negative, we will test for COVID. Once we’ve collected that test we will give patients instructions on how to self-quarantine and also how to monitor their temperature for the next 14 days," said Allison Sutton, Practice Manager for Memorial Hospital Physician Clinics.
Now that tests are no longer confirmed through the CDC, Memorial now has a process to handle confirmed positive cases.
“We are getting the tests from the state now quickly, and we have a process in place to call those patients. We have three different locations of telemedicine clinics that are helping to call these patients and also monitor those that are on quarantine so that they don’t have to come into the clinic to follow up," Sutton said.
In addition to making tests more readily available, leaders at Memorial have opened these clinics to help protect everyone.
“We’re trying to protect the patients in our community as well as our staff. We don’t want to have more than ten people co-mingling in waiting rooms and things like that. We’re committed to our community and our staff, so this is the best way we could think of doing that," said Sutton.
There are 13 drive-thru facilities in South Mississippi. Click the link below for more details.
