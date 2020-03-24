Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Andy Kennedy was introduced as UAB's new coach at a news conference without any media in attendance. It wasn't even the strangest scene he's experienced since the spread of the coronavirus. Kennedy was formally introduced as the new coach of UAB with only a few staffers allowed inside. Kennedy says “we're living in unusual times; hence a press conference with no people." Before returning to his alma mater Kennedy was working as a broadcaster for ESPN and the SEC Network less than two weeks earlier when the remaining games of the Southeastern Conference Tournament and elsewhere were called off because of the global pandemic.