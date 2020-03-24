City leaders and D’Iberville retailers come up with safe shopping tips during COVID-19 pandemic

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) -D’Iberville retailers met with city leaders on Monday to discuss keeping shoppers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several stores are closed: Ross, Old Navy, Ulta, Game Stop, and more. Restaurants are still open but are only offering carryout. And since it is important to follow safety protocols at all times, the city came up with a list of tips to practice safe shopping.
The list is as follows:
- Shop alone.
- Don’t overshop.
- Deliveries are received every day.
- Shelves are restocked throughout the day, not just overnight.
- Wipe carts with sanitizer before using and return them to the store when finished.
- Distance yourself 6-feet from the customer in front of you when shopping and when checking out.
- Utilize online services.
- Use curbside pick-up, delivery services, or go through a drive-thru.
D’Iberville city manager Clay Jones stated that it’s important “to follow CDC guidelines, use a lot of common sense, and be apart of the solution.”
He reminded shoppers there is no need to over shop.
“Shop less frequently, they’re stocking shelves daily so there’s no need to come in big mad rushes,” said Jones.
There weren’t many shoppers out, but the few shoppers there were, have already been practicing safety protocols.
“Well, we’re only trying to come out unless we really need something. Today is a bad example, but we’re been trying to come early before it gets busy,” said Natalie.
She also said she stops when people began to get in her and her daughter’s personal space.
"It may seem silly, but it’s what we’re supposed to be doing right now,” said Natalie.
“At this time, it’s prudent that we ask them to stay home, stay away from these people. Let’s get this out of our system in two weeks and try to get moving along with the society,” Clay Jones explained.
The City of D’Iberville ultimately encourages people to stay home.
