Animals still available for adoption at Humane Society of South Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - For those in need of companionship, the Humane Society of South Mississippi (HSSM) has good news.
They are still open and will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this week from March 24 to March 28. That means you can pick out an adorable animal to keep you company in this unsettling time.
There are some things to note though.
HSSM asks that you visit their website, determine which animal you would like to meet, and remember the animal’s ID. Then, when you arrive, you will have to stay in the car and wave your arm out the window. That will signal an adoption counselor to assist you.
The Humane Society did point out that they have limited staff on duty, so they ask for visitors to be patient as only two customers are allowed inside the shelter at a time. Also, one adopter from each family will be able to enter the building to finalize the adoption.
As for the other departments, they are by appointment only.
After this week, the HSSM hours will operate differently. They are as followed:
March 29th - April 4th
- Adoptions open: Monday-Wednesday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. for “Empty the Shelter” adoption special
- Spay/Neuter Clinic: Monday and Friday 8 a.m. -3 p.m.
- Wellness Clinic: Wednesday 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Pet Resources/Lost & Found and Foster Department: By appointment only
April 5th until further notice
- Adoptions open: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
- Spay/Neuter Clinic: Monday and Friday 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.
- Wellness Clinic: Wednesday 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Pet Resources/Lost & Found and Foster Department: By appointment only
