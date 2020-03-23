Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson ‘feel better’ two weeks after first coronavirus symptoms

March 23, 2020 at 6:44 AM CDT - Updated March 23 at 6:54 AM

(CNN) – Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are on the mend.

The two stars tested positive for the novel coronavirus while in Australia and were self-quarantined after they were released from a hospital.

Hanks tweeted late Sunday: “Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better.”

He also reminded people of the importance of sheltering in place during the pandemic: “You don’t give it to anyone – You don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no?”

Hanks was in Australia for pre-production work on a film about Elvis Presley.

He’s set to play Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker, in the film. Production on the project has been suspended.

