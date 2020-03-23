Staying warm and humid this week

It’s going to be very warm and humid today. Highs will be in the upper 70s to the mid 80s for inland locations. A stray shower or two are possible this afternoon, but any rain will be light. We’ll stay warm and humid tonight with lows near 70 by the morning.
A few showers are possible on Tuesday, but most of us will stay rain free. Highs will be in the low 80s. We’ll keep rain chances slim to none Wednesday through Friday.
A weak front may bring a little less humidity by Thursday, but we still expect high temperatures to stay in the low to mid 80s. It’s possible that inland areas could be getting close to 90 by the end of the week.
