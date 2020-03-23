Staying muggy tonight. Warm & breezy Tuesday

We’ll stay warm and humid tonight with lows near 70 by the morning.
A few showers are possible on Tuesday, but most of us will stay rain free. Highs will be in the low 80s. Winds will pick up from the south around 15-25 MPH. We’ll keep rain chances slim on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s.
A weak front may bring a little less humidity by Thursday, but we still expect high temperatures to stay in the low to mid 80s. It will be warm and sunny by Friday with highs in the mid 80s.
