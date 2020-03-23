Residents of Seashore Highlands finding ways to see loved ones

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - In times like these, it's important to protect yourself and your loved ones. At Seashore Highlands, an assisted living community in Gulfport, that means no visitors allowed inside the building – but that doesn't mean that loved ones can't see each other.
“Families are communicating through window visits and FaceTime," executive director Rebecca Anderson said. "During this time of crisis there are so many changes, we can’t live life like we always have. With that being said, we have made the most of our days. The days are beautiful, that’s one of the things we’ve been blessed with is some amazing springtime weather.”
Even with the restrictions for visitors, that doesn’t stop the residents from being outside and enjoying that springtime weather.
“We have some garden projects that we’re working on," Anderson said. "It’s a community project, we’re working with the Gulfport school district to grow vegetables for their snack pack program. We encourage walks and activities outside.”
Despite the limitations, visitors aren't at all discouraged about coming to see their loved ones.
“I come every day, sometimes twice. Maybe sometime in the morning but definitely in the afternoon," Michael Brunson said while visiting his mother. "We call her, make sure she’s walking, doing her breathing exercises and all that. I definitely look forward to it, coming out here is a blessing that I still have her.”
In addition to limiting large social gatherings in their assisted living community, Seashore Highlands also provides a grocery list of essentials for those living in the independent community. It's all a part of an effort to make life in a time of crisis and stress as safe, and enjoyable, as possible.
“The general spirit of this community and this campus is unique," Anderson said. "The volunteers that can’t come in the doors anymore, they have reached out to us in numbers. Letters coming in to uplift the elders that live here, different ways of doing spiritual devotions and worship that we can’t do like we normally do. It’s definitely alive and well, the spirits of those who live here. I’m very proud to be a part of this team.”
Anderson and the rest of her team are also taking care of their employees, implementing emergency pay, and are currently working on a temporary daycare service for employees facing difficulties with school and daycare closings across south Mississippi.
