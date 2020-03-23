Online learning begins for Jackson County School District

JACKSON CO., Miss. (WLOX) - Online learning is now a go for the Jackson County School District.
This comes after the school district hosted meetings to agree on the next steps while school is no longer in session. Superintendent Dr. John Stryker’s first concern was the safety and well being of his staff and parents, next was the curriculum.
“First and foremost, we wanted to make sure our students were okay— that they knew we cared about them. If they were hungry, we made sure we got them food, so we started our feeding program last week,” said Dr. Stryker.
During this time when coronavirus concerns are at an all-time high, school halls are desolate and more children and parents are at home.
Ab Hodges is a dad of two students at Vancleave Elementary School. He says it’s been challenging so far, but it has also been encouraging because he can tell that the administration and the faculty care.
“I know they really want what’s best for families. Yes, learning is important. Academics are vital. Teachers have taken time out to reach out to parents, and they have said we’re going to stay connected to you,” said Hodges.
The board confirmed that assignments will not be graded for K-8 graders, but it’s to enhance what they’ve learned thus far into the semester.
“If we were to prolong the time away from school— that could change, and we may— would have to go to more of a grading system. Right now, it’s really to make sure the students are keeping up with their work,” Dr. Stryker said.
