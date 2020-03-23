NCBC commander gives public update on COVID-19 situation on base

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Capt. Bill Whitmire at the Naval Construction Battalion Center took to social media Sunday to give a public update on coronavirus situations at the base.
Whitmire said an employee of the base’s Child Development Center has been tested for COVID-19; however, those test results have not come back at the time of this report.
Whitmire said on Friday the worker went home after work and began developing a cough. The worker reported having a stuffy nose while at work, but that is not uncommon during this time of year and the pollen count.
Whitmire said throughout Friday night, the employee felt their symptoms worsen, so they went to the Keesler medical center, where the employee was tested for COVID-19 out of an abundance of caution.
The employee did reveal they have a history of allergy symptoms and asthma. The employee is under isolation, but they have reported that their symptoms have improved.
Whitmire said health officials have reviewed hours of video to determine who this employee might have come into contact with while working Friday. In total, eight children and nine staff members are under quarantine status.
Concerned parents wanting to keep their children out of the CDC have the option to have current funds suspended and carried over until their children return.
Whitmire also talked about some of the steps being taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, especially in high-traffic areas. This comes after a bagger at the NCBC commissary tested positive for COVID-19.
Some of those prevention measures include sanitizing shopping surfaces like baskets and shopping cart handles.
So far, there have been two positive cases of COVID-19 reported at the Seabee Base.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.