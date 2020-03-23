Mississippi workers unable to work due to COVID-19 can now file for unemployment

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi workers that have not been able to work due to coronavirus can now file for unemployment.
The Mississippi Department of Employment Security announced Friday that existing unemployment compensation requirements have been adjusted, allowing more people to file for benefits.
People who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or who have been quarantined by a medical professional or government agency due to coronavirus are among those who can now file for benefits. Also included are people who were laid off or sent home without pay for an extended period by their employers. People who are caring for a family member who has been diagnosed with the virus are also included.
To file an unemployment claim, visit the MDES website or call the MDES Contact Center at 888-844-3577. Online claims can be made 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Please keep in mind that many people are trying to get through so the phone lines and the website may be busy and/or overwhelmed during peak times.
