LIVE at 3 p.m.: Gov. Reeves answers COVID-19 questions

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is filming a Facebook Live on Monday to answer questions about COVID-19.
Reeves said there will be more actions and orders soon limiting large gatherings.
He also said he had a discussion with Vice President Mike Pence and other governors discussing plans on how to respond to COVID-19.
“We will do everything in our power to protect public health by making decisions that will not do more harm than good,” Reeves said.
