LIVE at 3 p.m.: Gov. Reeves answers COVID-19 questions
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves (Source: Facebook)
By Jacob Gallant | March 23, 2020 at 2:08 PM CDT - Updated March 23 at 2:33 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is filming a Facebook Live on Monday to answer questions about COVID-19.

Reeves said there will be more actions and orders soon limiting large gatherings.

He also said he had a discussion with Vice President Mike Pence and other governors discussing plans on how to respond to COVID-19.

“We will do everything in our power to protect public health by making decisions that will not do more harm than good,” Reeves said.

