Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Louisiana governor issues statewide 'stay at home' order
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards has issued a statewide “stay at home” directive, ordering all 4.6 million people in Louisiana to stay at home starting at 5 p.m. on Monday unless they're performing an essential task like getting food or medicine. The Louisiana Democrat's order exempts first responders and workers at grocery stores, pharmacies, doctors' offices and other critical infrastructure. People can still go out to exercise and walk their dogs. And he says authorities won't be asking people where they are going. But the governor said Sunday that “we are in a race against time when it comes to this coronavirus."
LOUISIANA SPOTLIGHT-ANALYSIS
Analysis: Coronavirus creates strange politics in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The new coronavirus has thawed some of the frostiest relationships in Louisiana politics, or at least quieted much of the public feuding. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry have sparred across the four years they have been in their statewide jobs. But Edwards and Landry stood together last week with similar messages to Louisiana residents about the need to take the virus seriously and follow aggressive restrictions aimed at keeping most people home. Edwards has closed K-12 schools, shuttered bars and gyms and limited restaurants to delivery and takeout in hopes of lessening the virus' spread. Landry defended the governor's actions. Also refusing to criticize Edwards was another long-time GOP critic, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-OIL-SPILL-MEMORIES
Coronavirus rekindles oil spill memories along Gulf Coast
The coronavirus pandemic is rekindling decade-old memories of the BP oil spill along the Gulf Coast. Bars and restaurants are shut down or mostly empty, and condominium and hotel reservations are falling off as some people stay home. Some beaches are closed to limit crowds. An oil well blew out in the water off Louisiana in 2010, causing pollution that scared away visitors and virtually shut down the seafood and hospitality industries in places. Just like then, Alabama real estate manager Bill Brett is worried about paying hundreds of employees because of a disaster beyond his control.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Louisiana expands drive-thru testing for coronavirus
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — State health officials say drive-thru testing for the coronavirus in the New Orleans area will be offered to a wider range of people. Starting Sunday, anyone with a fever and other virus symptoms may be tested. Previously, only health care workers and first-responders who showed symptoms were being tested. Officials said Saturday that 20 people have died from the virus, while the number of people infected has increased to more than 760. Officials say Louisiana has one of the nation's highest per capita rates of infection, with New Orleans at the epicenter of the state's outbreak.
LOUISIANA TAX BREAKS
Disagreements on need for change in tax incentive program
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana's Legislative Auditor's Office is suggesting changes to a tax break aimed at encouraging businesses to locate or expand in the state. But the state's economic development department disagrees with the findings. The Advocate reports that the auditor's office recommends caps on rebates of sales and use taxes and certain expenses under the Louisiana Quality Jobs incentive program. The Louisiana Economic Development department defended the current program.
WHOOPING CRANE SHOT-REWARD
Reward up to $10K for tips leading to whooping crane killer
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The reward for information leading to the person or people responsible for killing an endangered whooping crane has increased to $10,000. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says donations from various groups doubled an earlier reward. The crane's body was found in Jefferson Davis Parish in November. A necropsy determined the crane had been shot that day or the previous day. The department says $6,000 is also still being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction of whoever killed a whooping crane in November 2018. Nearly 160 birds have been released in Louisiana, where the flock now numbers about 75.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHANGING NEW ORLEANS
New Orleans' 'Let the good times roll' now 'Wash your hands'
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Last week St. Patrick's Day crowds jammed the bars in New Orleans. But now this social city has joined those places shutting down bars, eliminating restaurant dining and banning crowds. Some wonder if the February Mardi Gras celebration contributed to the spread of the new coronavirus that has sickened many and thrown many out of work. The virus has infected more than 760 people in Louisiana — most in the New Orleans area. Most people infected recover but it can make older people or those with other health problems seriously ill.
BLACK RAIL LAWSUIT
Lawsuit to protect bird nicknamed feathered mouse
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Environmentalists have sued the Trump administration for failing to follow through on a proposal to protect an elusive marsh bird called the eastern black rail and nicknamed the “feathered mouse.” A lawsuit filed Thursday says the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed listing the bird as threatened in 2018, but never made the rule final. The Center for Biological Diversity and a coalition called Healthy Gulf say the birds are "on the brink of extinction." They say that's largely because of loss of wetlands where it lives.