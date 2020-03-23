Late-May warmth in March

A very warm and muggy day ahead. It will feel more like May than March when the afternoon temperatures reach about 80 degrees which is near-record warmth for this date. While a spotty shower can’t be ruled out today, it looks like a rain-free day for most of us even though it will be rainy in northern parts of this state. Expect a warmer than normal pattern to continue into much of this week with each afternoon’s temperatures less than 5 degrees away from record high values for this time of year.