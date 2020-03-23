Keesler AFB Base Exchange closed to retirees and cardholders until further notice

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Because of concerns over the spread of COVID-19, Keesler Air Force Base (KAFB) has decided to close access to the base exchange to military retirees and Veterans Health Identification cardholders.
The commissary, the grocery store, is still open to all active military and retirees. The base exchange, rather, includes the department store on base. Essential goods like food, medicine, cleaning supplies, and diapers are available at the commissary.
The temporary action is a precautionary measure to reduce traffic at the shopping area.
As of Monday, no cases of coronavirus have been identified on the base. Base officials recommend that if you are concerned about your health at this time to call the Dragon Health Hotline at 228-376-7132.
Best practices to ensure you stay healthy during this time can be found below. For more information about closures on KAFB, click here.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.