Ingalls shipbuilder tests positive for COVID-19

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Ingalls Shipbuilding has confirmed that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
On Sunday, Ingalls released that the shipbuilder is now subject to quarantine/isolation for at least 14 days and will not return to work until medical information confirms the employee does not present a risk to the workforce.
In the past two weeks, the employee was assigned to LPD 29, first shift. Ingalls officials said they are in the process of ascertaining exactly where the employee worked and will be in contact with those who may have worked in close proximity to this person.
Ingalls advises any employees who believe they may have worked in the immediate vicinity of this employee should notify their supervisor immediately and then go to one of the two screening centers at the shipyard: across the road from the Ingalls Fire Department or between the ARA cafeteria and Admin Building #2.
Ingalls said they are making efforts to disinfect and sanitize affected work areas and the crisis management team is meeting multiple times daily.
