Harrison County curfew recommendation getting mixed reviews

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Many streets in Harrison County, like Davis Street in Pass Christian, were nearly empty Sunday, on a day when they would normally be crawling with people. Many people on the Gulf Coast that we spoke with, who wished to remain anonymous, are happy that this is up for conversation. Others, not so much.
“In order for us to flatten the curve, as they say on TV, if you’ve seen so much of it, is to stay put. You know, stay at home if it’s not essential that you go out," said Harrison County resident Glen Boler.
So Harrison County law enforcement leaders met with mayors in the county late last week in regard to the suggested curfew. Out of that meeting came the restaurant and bar closures that have left many of the once-thriving streets in the county nearly vacant. Even with restaurants, casinos and bars already closed, this recommendation would call for the closure of all non-essential businesses as well.
“I work twelve-hour shifts with an hour drive each way to work. There’s just, and I switch from days and nights, no way I could abide by that. My other feeling is that it’s only one step away from martial law. It’s a polite way of putting it," said Environmental Health & Safety Engineer Bobby Hammond. “I don’t think this is going to help the virus. I’ve seen most people being very responsible, staying home, the traffic’s lighter, people are keeping their kids in the house. People are doing a pretty good job of it and I think we should trust people to be responsible."
There are others who think this is a small step in the right direction.
“I think it’s important that we take this very seriously. I think in this case it seems to me like a bit of a starting bid, if you will. If we start at twenty and we compromise at ten, if ten is what it needs to be to keep us all safe and protected, then we’ve probably accomplished that," said Biloxi Little Theatre actor Cuttino Alexander.
Glen Boler said his advice for the global response is easy.
“Use good common sense. That’s all I can say. Be nice. Be kind."
The Harrison County Board of Supervisors will meet Monday at the County Courthouse in Gulfport at 9:30 a.m. Public Information Officer Jeff Clark said that the meetings are always open to the public; however, because CDC requirements call for gatherings of less than ten people, the meeting will be live-streamed on the Board of Supervisors Facebook page.
