Harrison County curfew recommendation getting mixed reviews

“I work twelve-hour shifts with an hour drive each way to work. There’s just, and I switch from days and nights, no way I could abide by that. My other feeling is that it’s only one step away from martial law. It’s a polite way of putting it," said Environmental Health & Safety Engineer Bobby Hammond. “I don’t think this is going to help the virus. I’ve seen most people being very responsible, staying home, the traffic’s lighter, people are keeping their kids in the house. People are doing a pretty good job of it and I think we should trust people to be responsible."