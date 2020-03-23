No curfew in place but beach access is restricted in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County supervisors voted Monday morning to close all of the county’s beaches to groups of 10 or more. However, they decided not to make a decision on whether a two-week, 24-hour curfew would be put into effect.
Over the weekend, law enforcement agencies in the county asked supervisors to implement a curfew to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Supervisors said Monday that they are still considering the idea.
The board did vote to close beaches to groups of more than ten people.
You can watch the meeting in full below:
This is developing story. We will update it as new details become available.
