Detective reveals details about shooting that left one man dead at Bay St. Louis hospital

SLIDELL, La. (WLOX) - Two men were booked in the St. Tammany Parish Jail after a shooting took the life of one man in early March.
On March 1st, Lamar Hargett transported Lamar Henry, 30, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds to a hospital in Bay Saint Louis. The injured man was pronounced dead when he arrived at the hospital.
Upon questioning, Hargett told Gulfport detectives that the shooting occurred in Gulfport. However, they later found this claim to be untrue.
Their investigation led them to Slidell where they said the incident took place. According to Gulfport Detective Jason DuCré, St. Tammany Detectives discovered Henry had accompanied Hargett to a residence off Ash Drive in Slidell, LA where they had intentions of robbing Trequan Rollins.
Rollins noticed the men parked by his residence and decided to follow them as the two men tried to flee. During the pursuit, shots were fired, killing Henry.
A warrant issued for the arrest of Hargett was released on March 12th for second-degree murder, and that day, he was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail as a fugitive. A day later, he was transferred to the St. Tammany Parish Jail.
As for Rollins, he was also arrested and sent to the St. Tammany Parish jail; however, his charges were unrelated, according to Ducre.
Rollins was arrested in connection with the murder and rebooked on the charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, and obstruction of justice.
The investigation is still active, and no additional details have been released at this time.
