249 COVID-19 cases now reported in Mississippi. 44 are on the Coast.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Health reported 42 new cases of coronavirus Monday morning, bringing the statewide total up to 249.
In all, there are 44 cases currently reported for South Mississippi counties. Those include:
- George County - 1
- Hancock County - 4
- Harrison County - 21
- Jackson County - 7
- Pearl River County - 12
Drive-through clinics for testing are popping up across the state. However, health officials are asking that you call ahead to make sure you meet the qualifications for testing. To complete a pre-screening, please call one of the below hotlines:
- Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
- Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
- MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.
