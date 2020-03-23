Coast clinic offers telemedicine to meet growing healthcare demands

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The rise of telemedicine is giving people the option to see a doctor without having to leave home.
Telemedicine was once seen as a quick alternative to traditional doctor visits but as the coronavirus outbreak strains hospitals and clinics nationwide, some providers say it is a necessity.
Alphacare Urgentcare will now offer virtual health screenings to help concerned patients who have questions about their symptoms. To access the service, you’ll need a laptop, phone or tablet with a microphone and a camera.
Dr. George Loukatos said, “They’ll be able to directly see our providers here on the screen and talk to them about their symptoms and we can actually provide visits that way from the safety of their home."
Loukatos urges those who think they have coronavirus to call first before coming in. The Alphacare Urgentcare clinics also offer testing for the virus.
“Right now we’re testing people who are symptomatic which is the CDC recommendations," he said. “We unfortunately like many other healthcare facilities are getting low on our supplies so we’re trying to conserve as much as we can.”
Dr. Loukatos says social distancing is important because the virus can affect people of all ages.
“If gets bad enough, we will see expenditure of all the resources and even young people who are sick may not be able to get the resources they need to be cared for," he explained.
He noted that CDC rules are in place to help protect both the community, patients, and medical personnel.
“The last thing we want is for people to get out and get sick and we know that social distancing is really going to be what hopefully saves this country from this epidemic," said Loukatos.
Alphacare Urgent Care will begin offering its telemedicine services starting Monday, March 23 at noon.
The Mississippi Department of Health also announced Sunday that it would open drive-thru coronavirus testing sites. However, patients are asked to call ahead before they go to them. For a list of those sites, click HERE.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.