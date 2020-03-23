City worker shows coronavirus symptoms, prompting Moss Point utility and planning departments to close

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The utility and planning departments in Moss Point will close after a city worker showed symptoms of a COVID-19 infection.
Mayor Mario King told WLOX News Now that this worker is being tested for the virus, while other workers have been sent home to monitor their own health.
If the test comes back positive, the departments will close for 14 days. But, at the moment—without a city worker testing positive— the departments are set to close for six days.
The city worker who showed symptoms of the novel coronavirus was last on the job Thursday, according to Mayor King.
He said that employees who can work from home are doing so, and those who can’t are on paid administrative leave. He also noted that meter readers are sidelined and building inspections will not take place during the closure.
For residents, they can continue to pay their utility bills by dropping them off at the city hall in the drop box, or they can make their payments online by clicking here.
In addition, talk of a curfew in the city heightened, following a Facebook Live video posted on Saturday by the mayor.
He now says that enforcing a curfew would be a difficult task and could use a lot of resources.
A special meeting was called on Sunday, where he hoped the Board of Aldermen would vote in favor of the curfew. However, the special called meeting did not have enough members present to vote on any issues.
Instead, the Jackson County Board of Supervisors will decide whether to create a uniform policy across the county.
