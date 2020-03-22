Summer-like heat possible this week

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Temperatures for much of March have been running well above average across South Mississippi.
That trend will continue for the week of March 22-28th as a summer-like pattern is expected to settle into the region.
Temperatures may climb 10-15 degrees above average by the end of the week with highs in the mid to upper 80s north of I-10. A few areas could approach the 90-degree range.
Areas along the coast will get a little break from the warmer temperatures due to the relatively cooler waters. Water temperatures are in the mid-70s and with a south breeze, the slightly cooler air over the water will keep highs a little cooler south of I-10.
The reason for the unusually warm temperatures is thanks to the upper-level pattern. A large area of high pressure is expected to develop over the southeast, blocking cold fronts from moving south and bringing cooler air.
This pattern will also keep the region dry with very few opportunities for rain over the next 5-7 days.
Much of South Mississippi is beginning to develop abnormally dry conditions that could lead to drought in the upcoming weeks if a substantial amount of rain is seen.
