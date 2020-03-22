Second case of COVID-19 confirmed at Gulfport Seabee Base

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Naval Construction Battalion Center released on Saturday that another employee of the base has tested positive for COVID-19.
A bagger at the Seabee Base commissary went on sick leave March 13 but was experiencing symptoms the previous day.
The base advises patrons who shopped at the commissary March 12 or 13 who used bagging services are advised to self-monitor for symptoms for shortness of breath, severe coughing and fever.
If you experience any of these symptoms, please call your physician immediately and isolate yourself away from others. Public health officials have determined that any shoppers that only had brief contact with the bagger are at low risk of having contracted COVID-19.
Analysis of the bagger’s contact history with commissary staff is underway now in order to determine the impact on commissary operations. We will update you as soon as that information becomes available.
The Naval Construction Battalion Center announced Wednesday that a civilian employee has tested positive for the virus and is undergoing evaluation and treatment.
As of Saturday, the State Department of Health has confirmed a total of 140 cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi.
