Pascagoula city employee shows COVID-19 symptoms

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Planning and Building Department office in Pascagoula will be closed for the next two weeks after an employee showed symptoms of COVID-19.
The city released a statement Sunday that this is a precautionary measure for both the public and city employees.
The employee has not officially tested positive for COVID-19 at this time.
The Planning and Building Department will still be accessible via phone at 228-938-6620. You can also reach out to City Hall at 228-762-1020.
