Pascagoula city employee shows COVID-19 symptoms

Pascagoula city employee shows COVID-19 symptoms
Pascagoula city leaders Thursday approved a budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year. (Source: WLOX)
By WLOX Staff | March 22, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT - Updated March 22 at 5:11 PM

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Planning and Building Department office in Pascagoula will be closed for the next two weeks after an employee showed symptoms of COVID-19.

The city released a statement Sunday that this is a precautionary measure for both the public and city employees.

The employee has not officially tested positive for COVID-19 at this time.

The Planning and Building Department will still be accessible via phone at 228-938-6620. You can also reach out to City Hall at 228-762-1020.

As of Sunday, March 22, The Department of Health has reported 207 confirmed cases total in the Magnolia State.

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.